Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $11.62 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 238,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

