CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.25 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

