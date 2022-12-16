Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $43.90 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.13%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

