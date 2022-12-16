Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

CAT stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

