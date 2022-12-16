Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $190.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

