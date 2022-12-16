Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $250.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.66 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

