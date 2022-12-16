Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Holdings Reduced by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,432 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

