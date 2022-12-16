CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $30.63 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

