Cim Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.61 and a 200-day moving average of $254.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

