Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,556.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

