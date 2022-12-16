Citigroup Downgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Neutral

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

COUP opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

