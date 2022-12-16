Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

