CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 856,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Bank of America cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

