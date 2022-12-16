CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Trimmed by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,678 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $95,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 127,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.30.

CRWD opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -149.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.39.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.