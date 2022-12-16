Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

