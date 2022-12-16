Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.94. 4,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,515,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

