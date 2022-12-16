DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $144.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.