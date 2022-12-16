Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

FANG opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.