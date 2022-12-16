Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.