Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,386 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $147,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Dover Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $134.68 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.