Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $33,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

