Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,638 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $106,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $102.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.