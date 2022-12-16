Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $267.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

