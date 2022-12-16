Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,726,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

