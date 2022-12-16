Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $360.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

