Elon Musk Sells 3,205,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00.

Tesla stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

