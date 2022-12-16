Elon Musk Sells 6,870,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00.

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

TSLA opened at $157.67 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

