Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,801 shares of company stock worth $51,483,274 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $314.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 150.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

