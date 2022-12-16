Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.83.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $691.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.88. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

