Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.83.

EQIX stock opened at $691.36 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $613.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

