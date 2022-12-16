Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

IRM opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 30.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

