Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,570 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 100.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 23.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 579,286 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $221,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,667,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,593,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 80.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.