ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 197,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neogen Stock Performance

In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.13 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $132.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.