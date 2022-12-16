ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 43,292 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

