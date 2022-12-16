ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $5.05 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Down 4.3 %

DOV stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

