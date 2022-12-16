Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,282,796 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5,547.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $40,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 346,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $914,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.91 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

