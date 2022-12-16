Federated Hermes Inc. Has $258.54 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,578.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289,147 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $174.17. The stock has a market cap of $902.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

