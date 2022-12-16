Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $40,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 76,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $324.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.60.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

