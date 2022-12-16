First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 662 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 568,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $391,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,772,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,540 shares of company stock valued at $978,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

