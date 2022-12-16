First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,482.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,714 shares of company stock worth $5,524,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $103.63 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

