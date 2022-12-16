First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in GSK were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

