First National Bank of Omaha Has $241,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

