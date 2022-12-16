First National Bank of Omaha Has $460,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $146.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.