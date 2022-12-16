First National Bank of Omaha Has $489,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.10 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $509.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

