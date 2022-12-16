First National Bank of Omaha Has $494,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11,869.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

YUM stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

