First National Bank of Omaha Has $510,000 Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $153.19 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

