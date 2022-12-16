First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Intel were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Intel by 24.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,514,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 2,056,714 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 51.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,999,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after buying an additional 1,023,859 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

