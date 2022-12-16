First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Patrick Industries by 73.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

