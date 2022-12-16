First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

