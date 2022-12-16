First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

